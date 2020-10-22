Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

RF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 61,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 115,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.4% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 275.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,485 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 92.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 20,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 321,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

