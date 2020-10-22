Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $171.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.84. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,658 shares of company stock worth $3,151,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

