QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.12.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.55 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $132.42. The company has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,383 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

