Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8-$9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.78 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.00-10.00 EPS.

NYSE DGX opened at $122.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.60. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.65.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,980 shares of company stock worth $45,733,124. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

