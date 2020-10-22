Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Shares Gap Down to $7.76

Quiz Plc (LON:QUIZ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $7.14. Quiz shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 24,113 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Quiz in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Quiz alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.