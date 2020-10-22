Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $616.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,988,296.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 199,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,254,998.57. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,155,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,074,239.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Radius Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its holdings in Radius Health by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.