Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Issues Earnings Results

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,909. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

