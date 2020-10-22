Raymond James Boosts The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $115.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of The Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Progressive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of The Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.92.

Shares of PGR opened at $93.60 on Monday. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $275,729.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,840.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in The Progressive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 111,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,909,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,702,000 after acquiring an additional 590,249 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 376,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 77,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

