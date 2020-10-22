Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $17.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.64. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.15 EPS.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$483.00 to C$497.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$418.54.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$414.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$402.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$360.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of C$252.00 and a 1 year high of C$432.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

