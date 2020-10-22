Raymond James Lowers Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $139.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $144.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Shares of JLL opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $1,191,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

