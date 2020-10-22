Raymond James Lowers Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $139.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $144.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.
Shares of JLL opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $1,191,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
