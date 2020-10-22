Raymond James Lowers Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target to $85.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.50.
NYSE KMPR opened at $65.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kemper has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.67.
In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,118.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kemper by 8.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,236,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after buying an additional 97,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kemper by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,848,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Kemper by 10.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 960,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,668,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 15.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after buying an additional 91,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 15.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after buying an additional 65,095 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
