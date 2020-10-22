Raymond James Lowers Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target to $85.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.50.

NYSE KMPR opened at $65.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kemper has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,118.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kemper by 8.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,236,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after buying an additional 97,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kemper by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,848,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Kemper by 10.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 960,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,668,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 15.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after buying an additional 91,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 15.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after buying an additional 65,095 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

