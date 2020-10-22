Raymond James Raises Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$22.50

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altagas’ FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB upgraded shares of Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.88.

TSE:ALA opened at C$17.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.11. Altagas has a 52-week low of C$8.71 and a 52-week high of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.0274954 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

