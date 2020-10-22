Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$76,355.10 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.45, for a total value of C$76,355.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,826,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,387,977.65.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) alerts:

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.39, for a total value of C$76,155.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total value of C$75,984.60.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total transaction of C$79,419.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.84, for a total transaction of C$80,506.50.

On Friday, September 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.68, for a total transaction of C$71,043.90.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$70,841.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.45, for a total transaction of C$70,358.10.

On Friday, September 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.41, for a total value of C$70,235.10.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.26, for a total value of C$69,774.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total value of C$70,935.00.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$26.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 62.12. Real Matters Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$33.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.