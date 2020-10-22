Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.30-1.40 EPS.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.