RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.71). RenaissanceRe reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 510.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $16.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

RNR opened at $176.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.35 and its 200-day moving average is $171.05. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenaissanceRe (RNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.