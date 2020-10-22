Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $91.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,270,285.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 350,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,779 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 514,494 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,208,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 94,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,109,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

