Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Central Garden & Pet Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CENTA opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.76. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.