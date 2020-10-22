Research Analysts Set Expectations for Verizon Communications Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.82. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

