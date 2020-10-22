Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Shares Gap Down to $51.30

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.30, but opened at $49.80. Resolute Mining shares last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 208,687 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Resolute Mining from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 98 ($1.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $727.71 million and a PE ratio of -8.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

