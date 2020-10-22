Reviewing Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) & Scope Industries (NASDAQ:SCPJ)

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) and Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Freshpet alerts:

This table compares Freshpet and Scope Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshpet 1.54% 1.69% 1.34% Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Freshpet and Scope Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshpet $245.86 million 19.07 -$1.38 million ($0.04) -2,895.75 Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Scope Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freshpet.

Risk & Volatility

Freshpet has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scope Industries has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Freshpet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Freshpet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.1% of Scope Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Freshpet and Scope Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshpet 1 5 7 0 2.46 Scope Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freshpet presently has a consensus target price of $92.83, suggesting a potential downside of 19.85%. Given Freshpet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Freshpet is more favorable than Scope Industries.

Summary

Freshpet beats Scope Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About Scope Industries

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption. The company's customers include prepackaged and restaurant supply food processors. Scope Industries was organized in 1938 and its principal executive offices are located in Santa Monica, California. Scope Industries sold all of the outstanding shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Scope Beauty Enterprises, Inc., doing business as Marinello Schools of Beauty, to B & H Education, Inc. in March 2004.

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.