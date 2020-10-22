Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.29-1.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $48.05 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.80.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.