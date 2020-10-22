Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Investec upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.
RIO opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
