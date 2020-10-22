Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $37.71 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bentley Systems stock. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Bentley Systems makes up 0.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

