Robert W. Baird Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $62.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.41.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $54.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $61.86.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $1,746,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,620,430 shares of company stock valued at $105,915,391. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

