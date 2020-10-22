Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.29. 18,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,028. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $548,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,534,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,752,000 after purchasing an additional 521,267 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after buying an additional 236,177 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 30.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,867,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,132,000 after buying an additional 1,364,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,812,000 after buying an additional 322,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

