Rosenblatt Securities Raises NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $265.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

NICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NICE from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

NICE stock opened at $227.46 on Thursday. NICE has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $240.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.20. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

