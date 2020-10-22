Rosenblatt Securities Trims Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Target Price to $68.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $65.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $80,258,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,125,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,461,625.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Fortive by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Fortive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 552,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 121,932 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fortive by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Fortive by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

