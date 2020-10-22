Roth Capital Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $165.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $133.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 109.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.03 and its 200 day moving average is $100.87. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $424,841.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $158,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 70.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

