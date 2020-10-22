Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RTOXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rotork from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rotork from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of RTOXF opened at $4.10 on Monday. Rotork has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

