Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $66.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.63. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.