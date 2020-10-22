Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $255.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.51.

Shares of SPLK opened at $211.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $506,268.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after buying an additional 787,099 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,417,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 557,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

