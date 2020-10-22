Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 242.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. Research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 528.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

