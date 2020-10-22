Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,320.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,514.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,229.68.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,366.66 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 151.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,283.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,089.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

