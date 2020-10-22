Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $160.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.09.

Shares of RGLD opened at $121.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Royal Gold by 36.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after acquiring an additional 105,672 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

