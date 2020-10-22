Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Issues Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.31. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUSHB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

