Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELMUF. Danske upgraded Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $54.50 on Monday. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34.

Elisa Corporation provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers its services under the Elisa, Elisa Saunalahti, Elisa Videra, Elisa Santa Monica, Elisa Automate, and Elisa Smart Factory brands. It serves approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organisation customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally.

