SANDVIK AB/ADR Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SANDVIK AB/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get SANDVIK AB/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SDVKY. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SANDVIK AB/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

SDVKY opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.19. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.