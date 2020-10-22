Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 102,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 203.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

