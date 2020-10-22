SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Hits One Day Volume of $13.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $16,005.87 and approximately $13.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

