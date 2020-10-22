Scrypta One Day Volume Reaches $1,301.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $438,961.07 and $1,301.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00270179 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00026499 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00011396 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00007569 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 16,980,470 coins and its circulating supply is 13,741,421 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.