Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AN. Guggenheim raised AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised AutoNation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded AutoNation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $64.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,430.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $4,992,320.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,542,932.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,429 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,150. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 66.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 62.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

