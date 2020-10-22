SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

SEIC stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.