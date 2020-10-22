Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

