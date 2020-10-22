Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $606,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,921,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 255.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,609,000 after buying an additional 967,841 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 132,091.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 565,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 565,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 482,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

