ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $126,555.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 317,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $251,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,494 shares of company stock worth $522,611. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

