Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFT opened at $10.92 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

There is no company description available for Shift Technologies, Inc.

