Short Interest in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Rises By 17.1%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 879,500 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 335,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $11,190,621.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,304.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $29,765,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,667.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,732 shares of company stock worth $64,694,328 in the last three months. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 39.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Stamps.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $255.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.29 and its 200 day moving average is $210.69. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

