Short Interest in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rises By 15.4%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $1,482,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 89,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 158,006 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 107,451 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,837,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 85,237 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

