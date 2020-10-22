Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) PT Raised to $21.50 at Raymond James

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $309.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.