Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will announce earnings per share of ($1.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.43). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($6.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($8.57) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($4.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Oncology.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

SRRA stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Sierra Oncology news, insider Barbara Klencke acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $72,709.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 51.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $4,822,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the first quarter worth $18,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.